JLL Negotiates Equity Financing for Goodyear Distribution Center Near Atlanta

Goodyear Distribution Center is situated on 147 acres at the intersection of Interstate 85 and Ga. Highway 16 in Newnan, 35 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta.

NEWNAN, GA. — JLL has negotiated equity terms on behalf of Prologis Inc. to bring on Stonemont Financial Group as a partner to fully fund the construction of the 1.5 million-square-foot Goodyear Distribution Center in Newnan. Upon completion, Stonemont Financial Group will own the building. San Francisco-based Prologis expects to deliver the building in March 2021. Goodyear Distribution Center is the largest build-to-suit industrial property under construction in metro Atlanta, according to JLL. The property is situated on 147 acres at the intersection of Interstate 85 and Ga. Highway 16, 35 miles southwest of downtown Atlanta. Britton Burdette, Matt Wirth, Pete Pittroff, Dennis Mitchell and Patrick Nally of JLL represented Prologis in the discussions.