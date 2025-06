FENTON, MO. — JLL has negotiated five new office leases totaling more than 120,000 square feet at 1400 S. Highway Drive in Fenton near St. Louis. The building is now 95 percent leased. The tenants come from a wide range of industries, with Delta Dental being the largest lease at 69,000 square feet. The Maritz family, a local owner, is the landlord. The family’s company, Maritz, also operates on the campus.