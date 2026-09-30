JLL Negotiates New Headquarters Lease for Northwest Bank in Dublin, Ohio

DUBLIN, OHIO — JLL has negotiated a 15-year lease for 75,000 square feet of office space and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space at Bridge North in Dublin. The tenant is Northwest Bank, a subsidiary of Northwest Bancshares Inc. The lease encompasses the development’s entire office component, with Northwest Bank expected to relocate its corporate headquarters from Easton by the first half of 2029. Clayton Davis of JLL represented Northwest Bank, which plans to more than double its central Ohio workforce to 300 employees by the time it moves into the new headquarters. Bridge North, owned by Daimler Group, is a mixed-use development that will feature office, retail and other uses.