REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale-Leaseback of 126,363 SF Industrial Property in Metro Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Leasing Activity, North Carolina, Southeast

Wilbert Plastic Services fully occupies the single-story building, which is situated on 16 acres at 7301 Caldwell Road in Harrisburg, N.C., 13 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte.

HARRISBURG, N.C. — JLL has negotiated the sale-leaseback of a 126,363-square-foot industrial building in Harrisburg fully leased to Wilbert Plastic Services. The single-story building is situated on 16 acres at 7301 Caldwell Road, 13 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte. The buyer, AIC Ventures, executed a new long-term lease with Wilbert Plastic Services upon completion of the sale. Wilbert Plastic Services is headquartered in Belmont on the other side of Charlotte and specializes in thermoforming and injection molding. Pete Pittroff, Patrick Nally, Val Derrick and Dave Andrews of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
13
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business