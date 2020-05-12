JLL Negotiates Sale-Leaseback of 126,363 SF Industrial Property in Metro Charlotte

Wilbert Plastic Services fully occupies the single-story building, which is situated on 16 acres at 7301 Caldwell Road in Harrisburg, N.C., 13 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte.

HARRISBURG, N.C. — JLL has negotiated the sale-leaseback of a 126,363-square-foot industrial building in Harrisburg fully leased to Wilbert Plastic Services. The single-story building is situated on 16 acres at 7301 Caldwell Road, 13 miles northeast of downtown Charlotte. The buyer, AIC Ventures, executed a new long-term lease with Wilbert Plastic Services upon completion of the sale. Wilbert Plastic Services is headquartered in Belmont on the other side of Charlotte and specializes in thermoforming and injection molding. Pete Pittroff, Patrick Nally, Val Derrick and Dave Andrews of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.