JLL Negotiates Sale of 1.1 MSF Subaru Distribution Facility in Metro Indianapolis

WHITESTOWN, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of Subaru at Park 267, a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Indianapolis suburb of Whitestown. John Huguenard, Ed Halaburt, Ross Bratcher and Cameron Chandra of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Prologis and Browning. LaSalle Investment Management acquired the asset. Browning’s construction division constructed the build-to-suit development in 2024. The facility is fully leased to Subaru of America Inc. and serves as the largest distribution center within its nine-facility national network. The property features a clear height of 40 feet, 108 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, cross-dock configuration with 135 feet of truck court depth and LEED Silver certification. The site includes 342 automobile parking spaces and 100 trailer parking spaces across 69.7 acres.