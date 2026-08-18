WHITESTOWN, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of Subaru at Park 267, a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Indianapolis suburb of Whitestown. John Huguenard, Ed Halaburt, Ross Bratcher and Cameron Chandra of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Prologis and Browning. LaSalle Investment Management acquired the asset. Browning’s construction division constructed the build-to-suit development in 2024. The facility is fully leased to Subaru of America Inc. and serves as the largest distribution center within its nine-facility national network. The property features a clear height of 40 feet, 108 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, cross-dock configuration with 135 feet of truck court depth and LEED Silver certification. The site includes 342 automobile parking spaces and 100 trailer parking spaces across 69.7 acres.
JLL Negotiates Sale of 1.1 MSF Subaru Distribution Facility in Metro Indianapolis
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