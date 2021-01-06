JLL Negotiates Sale of 1.4 MSF Gateway Logistics Center in Irving
IRVING, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Gateway Logistics Center, a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial park located near DFW International Airport in Irving. The property was built in 2019. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Jody Thornton, Zach Riebe and Wells Waller of JLL represented the seller and developer, a partnership between Dallas-based Bandera Ventures and Boston-based Long Wharf Capital, in the transaction. BentallGreenOak acquired the five-building industrial park on behalf on an institutional investor.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.