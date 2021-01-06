REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 1.4 MSF Gateway Logistics Center in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Gateway-Logistics-Center-Irving

Gateway Logistics Center Irving totals 1.4 million square feet. The property was completed in 2019.

IRVING, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Gateway Logistics Center, a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial park located near DFW International Airport in Irving. The property was built in 2019. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Jody Thornton, Zach Riebe and Wells Waller of JLL represented the seller and developer, a partnership between Dallas-based Bandera Ventures and Boston-based Long Wharf Capital, in the transaction. BentallGreenOak acquired the five-building industrial park on behalf on an institutional investor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  