JLL Negotiates Sale of 1 MSF Distribution Center in Rincon, Georgia Leased to NFI

RINCON, GA. — JLL has negotiated the sale of NFI Distribution Center Savannah, a 1 million-square-foot distribution facility located at 1200 Logistics Parkway in Rincon. The distribution center is fully leased to National Distribution Centers LLC, a major subsidiary of New Jersey-based supply chains solutions provider NFI Industries.

Britton Burdette, John Huguenard, Dennis Mitchell, Jim Freeman and Maggie Dominguez of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Becknell Industrial and Goldman Sachs Alternatives, in the transaction. Stockbridge purchased the Class A facility for an undisclosed price.

Situated within Old Augusta Commerce Center, the cross-dock property is situated 10.7 miles from the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal and within five miles of I-95. The property was completed in 2022 and features 40-foot clear heights, 190-foot truck courts, 270 trailer parking spaces (expandable to 307) and 102 dock levelers.