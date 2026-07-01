JLL Negotiates Sale of 1 MSF Industrial Park in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of a six-building, 1 million-square-foot industrial park in northwest Houston. Northwest Spur Industrial Park spans 43.5 acres and houses shallow-bay buildings that were constructed in 1980. Building features include 18- to 24-foot clear heights, 216 dock doors, 24 ramps, 587 car parking spaces and recently updated roofing systems across all buildings. Trent Agnew, Charlie Strauss, Lance Young, Brooke Petzold and Dawson Hastings of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was High Street Logistics Properties. Northwest Spur Industrial Park was fully leased to 14 tenants at the time of sale.