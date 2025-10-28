Tuesday, October 28, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialSoutheastVirginia

JLL Negotiates Sale of 1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Richmond

by John Nelson

RICHMOND, VA. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a six-building industrial portfolio spanning more than 1 million square feet near Richmond International Airport. The portfolio comprises Class A and B buildings that were constructed between 1971 and 1999 across three sites. The assets are situated on the eastern side of Richmond’s metropolitan area near the intersection of I-295 and I-64.

Bill Prutting, Pete Pittroff, Craig Childs, Chris Dale, Dave Andrews and Ginna Wallace of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed. The buyer, Silverman Group, has tapped SL Industrial Partners to manage the portfolio.

