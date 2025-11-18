Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Sheraton Phoenix Downtown features 1,003 guest rooms and 112,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space.
JLL Negotiates Sale of 1,003-Room Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — JLL has arranged the sale of Sheraton Phoenix Downtown, a 1,003-room convention center hotel in Phoenix. Built in 2008 and enhanced through a $45 million renovation in 2020, the 33-story property features 112,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including the 27,000-square-foot Phoenix Ballroom and the 14,000-square-foot Valley Of the Sun Ballroom. The conference center offers 26 total meeting rooms, with the largest space accommodating up to 2,510 guests and 20 breakout rooms for concurrent sessions.

The 806,481-square-foot property features guest rooms on floors five through 33; three food-and-beverage concepts, including Carcara, &More by Sheraton and Breeze Bar & Grill; a 4,300-square-foot fitness center; an outdoor pool; Sheraton Club Lounge and comprehensive business services. Matt Riley led the JLL Hotels & Hospitality team that represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

