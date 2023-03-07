JLL Negotiates Sale of 101-Unit Active Adult Community in Shorewood, Wisconsin

Oaks of Shorewood rises four stories with 101 units.

SHOREWOOD, WIS. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of and acquisition financing for the Oaks of Shorewood, a 101-unit active adult community in Shorewood, a northern suburb of Milwaukee. Weidner Apartment Homes acquired the asset from Sherman Associates. The four-story, age-restricted building offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units averaging 1,115 square feet. The Oaks of Shorewood is near Lake Michigan, the Milwaukee River, Hubbard Park & Beer Garden and the 50-acre Estabrook Park and Village’s main drive, which is known for eclectic boutiques and trendy restaurants.

JLL worked on behalf of the new owner to originate a Fannie Mae loan to fund the purchase. Tom Wilson and Mike Brady of JLL represented the borrower, while Amanda Friant, Wick Kirby, Mox Gunderson and Jaime Fink of JLL represented the seller.