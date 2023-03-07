REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 101-Unit Active Adult Community in Shorewood, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Wisconsin

Oaks of Shorewood rises four stories with 101 units.

SHOREWOOD, WIS. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of and acquisition financing for the Oaks of Shorewood, a 101-unit active adult community in Shorewood, a northern suburb of Milwaukee. Weidner Apartment Homes acquired the asset from Sherman Associates. The four-story, age-restricted building offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom units averaging 1,115 square feet. The Oaks of Shorewood is near Lake Michigan, the Milwaukee River, Hubbard Park & Beer Garden and the 50-acre Estabrook Park and Village’s main drive, which is known for eclectic boutiques and trendy restaurants.

JLL worked on behalf of the new owner to originate a Fannie Mae loan to fund the purchase. Tom Wilson and Mike Brady of JLL represented the borrower, while Amanda Friant, Wick Kirby, Mox Gunderson and Jaime Fink of JLL represented the seller.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  