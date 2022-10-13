JLL Negotiates Sale of 101,056 SF Office Building in The Woodlands, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Parkwood II, a five-story, 101,056-square-foot office building located north of Houston in The Woodlands. Kevin McConn led the JLL team that represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Bryant Lach and Jeff Horton, also with JLL, represented the buyer, The Woodlands Financial Group, which plans to renovate the building to serve as its new headquarters.