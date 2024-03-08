Friday, March 8, 2024
4800-Dahlia-St-Denver-CO
Saltbox occupies the 101,788-square-foot industrial building at 4800 Dahlia St. in Denver.
JLL Negotiates Sale of 101,788 SF Industrial Building in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Saltbox Denver – Park Hill, an industrial property located at 4800 Dahlia St. in Denver. Rob Key and Larry Thiel of JLL Capital Markets handled the transaction. Terms of the sale were not released.

Saltbox fully occupies the 101,788-square-foot, side-loading building on a net-lease basis. Situated on 5.5 acres, the asset was built in 1959 and most recently renovated in 2021. The building features 22-foot clear heights, 14 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors and 144 parking spaces.

The tenant offers digital commerce companies a flexible and tenant-ready office, warehousing and distribution solution to solve challenges in e-commerce.

