JLL Negotiates Sale of 104-Unit Apartment Complex in Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The buyer, Chicago-based Oak Residential Partners, plans to upgrade unit interiors, exteriors, amenities and landscaping, as well as rebrand the property One K Apartments.

ATLANTA — JLL has negotiated the sale of Marquis at Briarcliff, a 104-unit apartment complex in Atlanta’s North Druid Hills submarket. The property, which built in 1995, offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, pool, grilling areas and a dog park. The buyer, Chicago-based Oak Residential Partners LLC, plans to upgrade unit interiors, exteriors, amenities and landscaping. The buyer also changed the property name to One K Apartments. The community is located at 1000 Gables Way, eight miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. JLL represented the seller, CWS Capital Partners LLC, in the transaction and procured the buyer. The sales price was not disclosed.