JLL Negotiates Sale of 106,168 SF Office Building in Webster, Texas

WEBSTER, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Galaxy II, a 106,168-square-foot office building in Webster, located southeast of Houston. Built in 2009, the five-story complex was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including United Fire Group, IBI Group and APNetwork. Marty Hogan and Rick Goings of JLL represented the seller, an entity doing business as Houston-MDL LLC, and procured the buyer, an investment group led by TRC Capital Partners LLC. James Brolan of JLL arranged a five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Independent Financial on behalf of the new ownership.