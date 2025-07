HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of Woodlake Plaza, a 106,310-square-foot office building located at 2600 S.Gessner Road in the Westchase area of West Houston. The six-story building was originally constructed on a 3.5-acre site in 1974 and includes a break room and a conference room, as well as parking for 292 vehicles. Marty Hogan led the JLL team that represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.