JLL Negotiates Sale of 110,000 SF Shopping Center in Lufkin, Texas

LUFKIN, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Southloop Crossing, a shopping center in Lufkin, about 120 miles north of Houston. According to a property flyer from the seller, Ball Ventures, and Bridgepoint Real Estate, Southloop Crossing totals roughly 110,000 square feet. The property traded as part of a portfolio deal that included a retail center in Killeen, as well as two other shopping centers in Arkansas. The buyer was Chase Properties. Adam Howells, Barry Brown Erin Lazarus of JLL represented Ball Ventures, in the transaction. Deborah Johnson of JLL assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.