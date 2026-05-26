Tuesday, May 26, 2026
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Pictured is the recently redeveloped Publix grocery store at Daniels Crossing in Fort Myers, Fla.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

JLL Negotiates Sale of 110,780 SF Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Fort Myers, Florida

by John Nelson

FORT MYERS, FLA. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Daniels Crossing, a 110,780-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center located at 6900 Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.

Publix Super Markets Inc. purchased the recently redeveloped center from the seller, a joint venture between Forge Capital Partners and The Sembler Co. The sales price was not released. Danny Finkle and Jorge Portela of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Daniels Crossing was fully leased at the time of sale to Publix, Quest Diagnostics, Hope Chest Hospice, Millennium Physicians Group and The UPS Store.

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