HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of Little York Plaza, a 114,982-square-foot shopping center in North Houston. Anchored by Hispanic grocer Sellers Bros., the center was built on 11.4 acres in 1987. Other tenants include Dollar Tree, Melrose Family Fashions and Aaron’s Appliances. Ryan West and John Indelli of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was The Criterion Fund, a retail investment firm with offices in Fort Worth and Owasso, Okla.