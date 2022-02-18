REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 115,650 SF Retail Building Leased to BJ’s Wholesale Club in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Net Lease, Northeast, Retail

ATTLEBORO, MASS. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 115,650-square-foot retail building in the southern Boston suburb of Attleboro that is net leased to BJ’s Wholesale Club. The tenant has occupied the building since its original construction in 2011. Nat Heald, Chris Angelone and Zach Nitsche of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also undisclosed.

