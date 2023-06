MIDLAND, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Atlas Self Storage, a 116-unit facility located in the West Texas city of Midland. The facility spans 18,120 net rentable square feet and was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. Adam Roossien, Matthew Wheeler, Steve Mellon and Brian Somoza of JLL represented the locally based seller and procured the buyer, KO Storage, in the transaction.