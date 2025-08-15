Friday, August 15, 2025
Texas

JLL Negotiates Sale of 116,000 SF Shopping Center in Killeen, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KILLEEN, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Killeen Marketplace, a shopping center in Central Texas. According to the website of the new owner, Chase Properties, Killeen Marketplace totals roughly 116,000 square feet and is anchored by Best Buy, Ross Dress for Less, Shoe Carnival and dd’s Discounts. The property traded as part of a portfolio deal that included a retail center in Lufkin, Texas, as well as two shopping centers in Arkansas. Adam Howells, Barry Brown and Erin Lazarus of JLL represented the seller, Ball Ventures, in the transaction. Deborah Johnson of JLL assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

