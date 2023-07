PITTSBURGH — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 125-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel in Pittsburgh. The six-story hotel sits on a 1.7-acre site on the city’s south side and offers an indoor pool, fitness center, business center and 600 square feet of meeting and event space. Ketan Patel and Phil White of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.