JLL Negotiates Sale of 1,252-Unit Self-Storage Facility in West Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

DALLAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 1,252-unit self-storage facility located at 2500 Lone Star Drive in West Dallas. The three-story facility features 117,503 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space and was 50 percent occupied at the time of sale. Austin-based CSW Development sold the property to Charlotte-based Madison Capital for an undisclosed price. Brian Somoza, Steve Mellon, Matthew Wheeler, Adam Roossien and Jake Kinnear of JLL brokered the deal. The new ownership intends to rebrand the property as a Go Store It facility.