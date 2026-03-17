Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

JLL Negotiates Sale of 127,626 SF Industrial Portfolio in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of the Northwest Houston Manufacturing Portfolio, a collection of four single-tenant industrial buildings totaling 127,626 square feet. The buildings were all constructed between 2000 and 2005 and feature an average clear height of 24.5 feet. Trent Agnew, Charles Strauss and Lance Young of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Campbell Roche, Jarrod McCabe and Jack Britton, also with JJLL, arranged acquisition financing through Washington Federal Bank on behalf of the buyer, MoxieBridge. The portfolio was 100 percent leased at the time of sale to a roster of tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of 3.8 years.

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