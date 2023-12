YARMOUTH, MASS. — JLL has negotiated the sale of the 128-room Bayside Resort Hotel in Yarmouth, located at the base of Cape Cod. The hotel sits on a 3.9-acre site and offers amenities such as an indoor and outdoor pool, fitness center, family fun center and over 2,300 square feet of meeting and event space. Alan Suzuki, Matthew Enright and Emily Zhang of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as Bayside Yarmouth LLC.