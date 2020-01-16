JLL Negotiates Sale of 130,223 SF Concourse at Westway Office Building in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Concourse at Westway in Houston totals 130,223 square feet. The property was built in 1999.

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of Concourse at Westway, a 130,223-square-foot office building located at 4700 W. Sam Houston Parkway in Houston. Built in 1999, the Class B property was 56 percent leased at the time of sale. Trent Agnew, Kevin McConn and Marty Hogan of JLL represented the seller, EverWest, in the transaction. The buyer was Houston-based investment firm Griffin Partners, which will implement a value-add program.