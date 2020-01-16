JLL Negotiates Sale of 130,223 SF Concourse at Westway Office Building in Houston
HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of Concourse at Westway, a 130,223-square-foot office building located at 4700 W. Sam Houston Parkway in Houston. Built in 1999, the Class B property was 56 percent leased at the time of sale. Trent Agnew, Kevin McConn and Marty Hogan of JLL represented the seller, EverWest, in the transaction. The buyer was Houston-based investment firm Griffin Partners, which will implement a value-add program.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.