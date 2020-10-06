REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 133,849 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Cortland, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Retail

Tops-Plaza-Cortland-New-York

Tops Plaza in Cortland, New York, totals 133,849 square feet. The property was built in 1994.

CORTLAND, N.Y. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Tops Plaza, a 133,849-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Cortland, located south of Syracuse in the Finger Lakes region. Regional grocer Tops anchors the center, which was 90 percent leased at the time of sale. Jose Cruz, J.B. Bruno, Kevin O’Hearn, Andrew Scandalios, Michael Oliver and Steve Simonelli of JLL represented the seller, an undisclosed CMBS trust. Jonathan Abda represented the buyer, Namdar Realty Group, on an internal basis. The property was built in 1994 and renovated in 1999.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  