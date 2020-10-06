JLL Negotiates Sale of 133,849 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Cortland, New York

Tops Plaza in Cortland, New York, totals 133,849 square feet. The property was built in 1994.

CORTLAND, N.Y. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Tops Plaza, a 133,849-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Cortland, located south of Syracuse in the Finger Lakes region. Regional grocer Tops anchors the center, which was 90 percent leased at the time of sale. Jose Cruz, J.B. Bruno, Kevin O’Hearn, Andrew Scandalios, Michael Oliver and Steve Simonelli of JLL represented the seller, an undisclosed CMBS trust. Jonathan Abda represented the buyer, Namdar Realty Group, on an internal basis. The property was built in 1994 and renovated in 1999.