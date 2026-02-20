JLL Negotiates Sale of 137,000 SF Office Building in West Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 137,000-square-foot office building located at 1400 Ravello Drive in West Houston. Built on 6.8 acres in 2009 and renovated in 2015, the two-story building was sold fully vacant after the sole tenant, which had occupied the building since completion, vacated the space in December 2025. Rick Goings and Kevin McConn of JLL represented the seller, a lending institution, in the transaction. The buyer was a joint venture between a local investor and a medical user that plans to occupy a large portion of the premises. All parties requested anonymity.