JLL Negotiates Sale of 138,642 SF Cold Storage Facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey

Seafrigo Cold Storage's facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, totals 138,642 square feet. The property was built in 2016.

ELIZABETH, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 138,642-square-foot cold storage facility located in the Northern New Jersey community of Elizabeth. Built in 2016, the property features 60-foot clear heights, 18 temperature-controlled loading docks and 4,800 square feet of office space. In addition, the property was fully leased to Seafrigo Cold Storage at the time of sale. Michael Oliver, Marc Duval, Jordan Avanzato, Nicholas Stefans and Jose Cruz of JLL represented the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. The seller, a joint venture between The Avidan Group and Elberon Development Group, was represented in-house.