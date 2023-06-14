Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Independence Square in Plano receives roughly 850,000 visitors per year, according to the brokerage team behind the sale of the property.
JLL Negotiates Sale of 140,218 SF Independence Square Shopping Center in Plano

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Independence Square, a 140,218-square-foot shopping center in Plano. Grocer Tom Thumb anchors the center, which was built in 1977 and renovated in 2005. Independence Square had a 94 percent occupancy rate at the time of sale, and other tenants on the roster include Oscar Nail Lounge, Cookies by Design, Great Clips, Little Greek Restaurant, Frost Bank, Jersey Mike’s and Workout Anytime. Chris Gerard, Barry Brown, Erin Lazarus and Ben Esterer of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was Dallas-based Head Capital Partners.

