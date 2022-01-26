REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 144,128 SF Industrial Facility in Allen, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

KONE-Industrial-Allen

The KONE industrial facility is located on a 6.2-acre site at 460 and 500 Century Parkway in Allen.

ALLEN, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 144,128-square-foot industrial facility in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen that is fully leased to KONE, a provider of elevator and escalator systems. The complex was constructed in 2016 and consists of a 121,852-square-foot building with 28-foot clear heights and a seven-story, 22,276-square-foot elevator testing tower with office space. Stephen Bailey, Dustin Volz, Dom Espinosa, Wesley Gilmer and Beth Copeland of JLL represented the seller, Houston-based Sentinel Capital, in the transaction. Tradition Senior Living LP purchased the property for an undisclosed price via a 1031 exchange as part of an effort to increase its exposure to other asset classes.

