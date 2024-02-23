JLL Negotiates Sale of 145,242 SF Commerce Square Industrial Property in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — JLL Capital Markets has negotiated the sale of Commerce Square, an industrial property in the Denver suburb of Aurora that totals 145,242 square feet across two buildings.

Situated on nine acres, the buildings feature rear-loading configurations, 18-foot clear heights, 38 docks, 11 drive-in doors and 265 parking spaces.

Larry Thiel, Ryan Sitov and Rob Key of JLL represented the seller, Graham Street Realty, in the transaction. Midtown National Group acquired the property, which was leased to 12 tenants at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price. The leasing team for Commerce Square included Carmon Hicks and Jason White of JLL.