JLL Negotiates Sale of 149,893 SF Westchase Commons Flex Property in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of Westchase Commons, a three-building, 149,893-square-foot flex property in Houston. The 14-acre Westchase Commons was built in 2001 and was 77 percent leased at the time of sale. Kevin McConn and Trent Agnew of JLL represented the undisclosed seller and procured Houston-based Mission Cos. as the buyer. John Ream and Michael Johnson of JLL arranged acquisition financing through Woodforest National Bank.