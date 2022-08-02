JLL Negotiates Sale of 150,000 SF Office Building in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of 10497 Town & Country Way, a 150,000-square-foot office building in West Houston. Kevin McConn and Rick Goings of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of metro Philadelphia-based Equus Capital Partners, in the transaction. Kelly Layne and John Ream, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, a joint venture between 35 South Capital and Lee & Associates. Independent Bank provided the loan.