GALVESTON, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of The Plaza at Galveston Island, a 151,905-square-foot shopping center located southeast of Houston. Built in 1970, the property was 84.5 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Dollar Tree, Ross Dress for Less, Five Below, Beall’s Outlet, UPS, AT&T and Whataburger. Ryan West and John Indelli of JLL represented the seller, Harold A. Clark & Co., in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.