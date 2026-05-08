JLL Negotiates Sale of 153,671 SF Office Building in West Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of 5300 Memorial Drive, a 153,671-square-foot office building in West Houston. The building was most recently renovated in 2019 and was 90 percent leased at the time of sale. Marty Hogan and Kevin McConn of JLL represented the seller, an affiliate of Equus Capital Partners, in the transaction and procured the buyer, CAMCO Investment Group. John Ream, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal through Cornerstone Capital Bank.