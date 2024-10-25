Friday, October 25, 2024
JLL Negotiates Sale of 154,777 SF Office Building in Hanover Township, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 154,777-square-foot office building in Hanover Township, located in the northwestern corner of the Garden State. The three-story building at 10 Park Ave. was constructed on 8.7 acres in 2001 and formerly housed the operations of MetLife Investment Management. Dan Loughlin, Jeremy Neuer, Jose Cruz, Charlie Dillon, Bob Ryan, Ryan Robertson and Pranav Patel of JLL represented the seller, Ravine Development Co., in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

