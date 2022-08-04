REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 155,200 SF Life Sciences Facility in Wayne, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Life Sciences, Northeast, Pennsylvania

WAYNE, PA. — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 155,200-square-foot life sciences facility in Wayne, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The property sits on 10 acres and offers amenities such as a fitness center, conference room and a cafeteria. Jim Galbally and Brett Segal of JLL represented the seller, Pennsylvania-based Maguire Hayden Real Estate, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. At the time of sale, the facility was fully leased to Charles River Laboratories, which conducts pharmaceutical research and development.

