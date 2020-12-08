REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 155,425 SF Park Row Logistics Center in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Park-Row-Logistics-Center-Arlington

Park Row Logistics Center Arlington was fully leased to e-commerce servicer Mochila Fulfillment at the time of sale.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Park Row Logistics Center, a 155,425-square-foot industrial building in Arlington. Built on 9.2 acres in 2019, the property was fully leased to e-commerce servicer Mochila Fulfillment at the time of sale. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 180-foot truck court depths and 28 trailer parking spaces. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Zach Riebe and Austin Ross of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Stream Realty Partners and LaSalle Investment Management, in the deal. The buyer was New York-based Clarion Partners.

