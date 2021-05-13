REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 156-Room Allegria Hotel in Long Beach, New York

The Allegria Hotel in Long Beach totals 156 rooms. The property was converted from a seniors housing community into a hotel in 2009.

LONG BEACH, N.Y. — JLL has negotiated the sale of the 156-room Allegria Hotel, a luxury beachfront property in Long Beach. Originally built as a seniors housing facility, the property was converted to a hotel in 2009 and now offers a rooftop pool, fitness center and multiple food and beverage options. Jeffrey Davis, K.C. Patel, Nikhil Chuchra and Desmund Delaney of JLL represented the seller, Stabilis Capital Management LP, in the transaction. Greg Labine and Martha Nay of JLL arranged fixed-rate acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Linchris Capital Partners LLC.

