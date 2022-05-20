JLL Negotiates Sale of 162,919 SF Office Building in Houston’s Energy Corridor

One Park 10 Plaza in Houston was 76 percent leased at the time of sale.

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of One Park 10 Plaza, a 162,919-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor area. The eight-story building is located within the 550-acre Park 10 master-planned development and was 76 percent leased at the time of sale. The property includes a 560-space parking garage. Marty Hogan and Kevin McConn of JLL represented the seller, Florida-based investment firm Accesso Partners, in the transaction. Houston-based private equity firm Interra Capital Group purchased the building, which has received more than $ 1 million in capital improvements over the last decade, for an undisclosed price.