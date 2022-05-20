REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 162,919 SF Office Building in Houston’s Energy Corridor

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

One-Park-10-Plaza-Houston

One Park 10 Plaza in Houston was 76 percent leased at the time of sale.

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of One Park 10 Plaza, a 162,919-square-foot office building in Houston’s Energy Corridor area. The eight-story building is located within the 550-acre Park 10 master-planned development and was 76 percent leased at the time of sale. The property includes a 560-space parking garage. Marty Hogan and Kevin McConn of JLL represented the seller, Florida-based investment firm Accesso Partners, in the transaction. Houston-based private equity firm Interra Capital Group purchased the building, which has received more than $ 1 million in capital improvements over the last decade, for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  