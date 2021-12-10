REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 163-Unit Apartment Community in Montclair, New Jersey

Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station in Northern New Jersey totals 163 units. The property was built in 2009.

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station, a 163-unit apartment community in Northern New Jersey. Built in 2008, the transit-oriented property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, lounge and outdoor grilling areas. Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, J.B. Bruno, Michael Oliver and Kevin O’Hearn of JLL represented the seller, New York-based Clarion Partners, in the transaction. Natixis, an international investment bank based in Paris, provided a $54 million, floating-rate acquisition loan to the buyer, a joint venture between Mill Creek Residential and Cigna Investment Management. Matthew Pizzolato, Andy Scott, Tom Didio Jr. and Gerard Quinn of JLL placed the debt.

