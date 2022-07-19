JLL Negotiates Sale of 163,897 SF Humblewood Shopping Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Humblewood Shopping Center in metro Houston totals 163,897 square feet.

HUMBLE, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Humblewood Shopping Center, a 183,897-square-foot retail property located on the northern outskirts of Houston. Tenants at the center include Conn’s HomePlus, Petco, Michaels, DSW, Five Below, Texas State Optical, Sketchers, GameStop, Honey Baked Ham, Jason’s Deli, Smoothie King, IHOP, Humble Nails, Gadget MD and Ace Cash Express. Chris Gerard and Ryan West and Erin Lazarus of JLL represented the seller, Forge Capital Partners, in the transaction. South Florida-based JBL Asset Management acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.