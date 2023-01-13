JLL Negotiates Sale of 164-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel in South Boston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The Courtyard by Marriott hotel in South Boston totals 164 rooms. The property opened in 2005.

BOSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of a 164-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in South Boston. The six-story building was constructed in 2005 and offers a fitness center, business center, onsite restaurant, 625 square feet of meeting and event space and a 6,000-square-foot retail space. Alan Suzuki and Matthew Enright of JLL represented the seller, Pennsylvania-based Hersha Hospitality Trust, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.