JLL Negotiates Sale of 165-Unit Inspira Arrowhead Seniors Housing Community in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Inspira Arrowhead, a seniors housing property in Glendale. A fund managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group sold the asset to a confidential buyer for an undisclosed price. JLL’s Senior Housing Capital Markets team represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. The firm also arranged nonrecourse acquisition financing for the buyer through a regional bank. Cogir Senior Living has been retained by the buyer to continue operations at the property.

Situated on 14.2 acres at 20240 N. 78th Ave., Inspira Arrowhead features 165 independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Onsite amenities include various dining options, a theater, fitness center, pool, salon, barbershop, dog park, social outings and bocce ball.