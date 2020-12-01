JLL Negotiates Sale of 17-Story Office Building in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has negotiated the sale of 1111 Fannin, a 428,629-square-foot office building in downtown Houston. The 17-story building was fully leased to a single investment-grade tenant at the time of sale. According to the Houston Business Journal, that tenant is JP Morgan Chase. Amenities include a conference center, attached parking garage and access to Houston’s tunnel system, which features more than seven miles of underground climate-controlled walkways with retail and dining amenities. Dan Miller, Marty Hogan and Ethan Goldberg of JLL represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, a partnership between Triten Real Estate Partners and Taconic Capital Advisors, in the transaction. The new ownership plans to redevelop the building and has tapped Chicago-based HPA Architecture to conceptualize the design.