JLL Negotiates Sale of 174,063 SF Shopping Center in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

CHAMBERSBURG, PA. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Franklin Center, a 174,063-square-foot shopping center in Chambersburg, located in the southern central part of the state. Built in 1990 and renovated in 2015, Franklin Center was 91.5 percent leased at the time of sale. Dick’s Sporting Goods, T.J.Maxx, Ulta Beauty, Petco and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet are the anchor tenants. Christopher Munley, Jim Galbally, Colin Behr and James Graf of JLL represented the seller, Florida-based investment firm Coastal Equities, in the transaction. Milbrook Properties Ltd. acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.