JLL Negotiates Sale of 1,743-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in North Texas

The facilities in the recently sold self-storage portfolio feature climate-controlled units, 24-hour video surveillance systems, electronic gate access, keypad entry and individual unit locks.

CEDAR HILL, COLLEYVILLE AND DENTON, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of three self-storage facilities totaling 1,743 units that are located in the North Texas cities of Cedar Hill, Colleyville and Denton. The portfolio totals 201,850 net rentable square feet. Brian Somoza, Steve Mellon, Matthew Wheeler, Adam Roossien and Jake Kinnear of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Chicago-based investment firm Harrison Street and Advantage Self Storage, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Texas-based investment firm HPI.