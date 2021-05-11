REBusinessOnline

JLL Negotiates Sale of 179-Room Shoreham Hotel in Midtown Manhattan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — JLL has negotiated the sale of Shoreham, a 179-room boutique hotel located near Central Park in Midtown Manhattan. The 89,681-square-foot property offers a fitness center, business center, restaurant and more than 2,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Jeffrey Davis, K.C. Patel, Michele Mahl, Nikhil Chuchra and Desmund Delaney of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. A private investor purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

